Horry County police identify, search for suspect wanted in Socastee area homicide

Horry County police are searching for Zackery Stout who is wanted for a homicide in the...
Horry County police are searching for Zackery Stout who is wanted for a homicide in the Socastee area on Thursday night.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police want the community to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home off Leonard Loop, which is near Highway 707 and Carolina Bays Parkway for a death investigation.

Police determined the death to be a homicide and a larger investigation was launched.

Authorities identified Zackery Ray Stout as the primary suspect in the case.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

The name of the victim in the case has not been released, and details surrounding the homicide have not been released at this point.

Horry County police said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on Stout’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

