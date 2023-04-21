Horry County police identify, search for suspect wanted in Socastee area homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police want the community to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home off Leonard Loop, which is near Highway 707 and Carolina Bays Parkway for a death investigation.

Police determined the death to be a homicide and a larger investigation was launched.

Authorities identified Zackery Ray Stout as the primary suspect in the case.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

The name of the victim in the case has not been released, and details surrounding the homicide have not been released at this point.

Horry County police said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on Stout’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.