Horry County man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 57-year-old Charles Lee Harmon was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials added that Harmon’s arrest came as the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Online records show he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond as of Friday evening.

