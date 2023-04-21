Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Charles Harmon
Charles Harmon(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 57-year-old Charles Lee Harmon was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials added that Harmon’s arrest came as the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Online records show he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond as of Friday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Police investigating shots fired call near Conway Walmart
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
Zackery Stout
Warrant: Man stabbed, slashed victim multiple times in Socastee homicide
If you have a craving for comfort food, Italian, dessert or all three, you can try them all and...
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend

Latest News

Report: Teen driver ran from deadly Highway 31 crash in North Myrtle Beach
Warrant: Man stabbed, slashed victim multiple times in Socastee homicide
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Detective: No injuries reported in Ocean Boulevard shooting caught on camera
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado