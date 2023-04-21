HCFR continues to grow, make changes 14 years after devastating Hwy. 31 wildfire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It’s been almost 14 years since one of South Carolina’s most devastating wildfires sparked in the Grand Strand.

It served as a wake-up call to many and changed the way firefighters train and protect residents today.

The Highway 31 wildfire left little in its path, scorching nearly 20,000 acres, destroying 76 homes and damaging almost 100 others.

On April 22, 2009, the flames sparked just off Highway 31 from a man burning debris in his yard, but it quickly made a six-mile run toward Barefoot Resort, forcing 4,000 people to evacuate.

Once the smoke cleared, several communities decided to become “Firewise,” which teaches homeowners how to prepare and protect their houses from wildfires.

Drake Carroll, South Carolina’s Firewise and Prevention coordinator, said it’s important to reflect on the Highway 31 wildfire each year, especially for newcomers to the Grand Strand.

“A lot of the folks that we have moved to South Carolina and specifically to Horry County, they’re not used to seeing green thick underbrush burn and be as flammable as it is here,” said Carroll.

There are currently 32 Firewise communities in South Carolina with 15 of those being in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the struggle to contain the massive flames during the Highway 31 wildfire led to new training, jobs and equipment.

They brought in four heavy loaded brush trucks equipped with tools to quickly attack a fire.

The trucks have sprinkler systems and progressive hose lays which can help extend forestry lines and catch embers.

Investigators said embers from the wildfire are what caused most of the houses to catch fire back in 2009.

Horry County Fire Rescue also created a Wildfire Coordinator position just last year.

They work on tactics, training, community assessments and see what other equipment is needed with the state forestry commission.

However, Wildfire Coordinator Captain Tim Rainbolt said the most important part of his job is making sure you’re prepared.

“Thank the Lord we haven’t had one of those big fires in 14 years now, but it can happen. We just want to make sure people stay tuned to that so when it does happen, we can alert them and they know what to do and they are already kind of prepared,” said Rainbolt.

Horry County Fire Rescue is hoping to get a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle to use for wildfires and hurricanes. The LMTV can get access into tighter areas and hold more water than a typical brush truck.

