Florence restaurant closes after early-morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire early Friday.

The Florence Fire Department said crews responded to the Starfire Grill at around 1:15 a.m. where smoke and fire could be seen from inside the building.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 45 minutes later, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear what started the fire.

Starfire Grill took to Facebook hours later stating it would be closed until further notice. They added the blaze was “a severe kitchen fire.”

“Thanks for your support,” the post read. “We will be back!!”

