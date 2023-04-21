Detective: No injuries reported in Ocean Boulevard shooting caught on camera

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a wreck led to a shooting in Myrtle Beach that was caught on camera nearly a week ago.

A hearing was held Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the suspected shooter, 37-year-old Edward Williams Jr. following his arrest on Thursday. WMBF News obtained footage of the hearing from officials later in the day Friday.

During the hearing, a detective from the Myrtle Beach Police Department detailed Saturday’s incident before a judge.

The detective stated that the driver of a truck was driving recklessly and doing burnouts and rear-ended the vehicle that Williams was in along with a woman. No one was hurt as a result of the accident.

After the wreck, he said the woman stepped in front of the truck to try and prevent it from leaving. The truck, however, inched toward her and tried to get away.

That’s when Williams is accused of going toward an open passenger-side window truck and began tapping a firearm on the frame of the window. According to the detective, the truck then continued to move forward and Williams allegedly fired one round into the vehicle.

No one was hit by the gunshot.

WMBF News was sent footage of the incident that shows a man, who police believe to be Williams, walking up to the truck and speaking to the driver. A gunshot can then be heard before the truck takes off down Ocean Boulevard.

“This arrest is a direct result of the willingness of our visitors and citizens to cooperate with our police department by sending in video and other information to our investigators,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock told WMBF News after Williams’ arrest. “Cases like this prove to our community that we will seek out those individuals who wish to do our community harm and hold them accountable.”

As of Friday evening, online records show Williams remains jailed in Mecklenburg County with no bond set. It’s also unclear when he will be extradited to Horry County.

Williams faces charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking additional traffic-related charges for the driver of the truck that was involved in the incident.

