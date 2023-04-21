Submit a Tip
Deputies respond to reported shooting in Georgetown County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Georgetown County on Friday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Jaycee Circle.

“All parties fled the scene, driving toward Andrews,” the department said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available, but more details are expected later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

