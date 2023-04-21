Deputies: Marion County parents charged after leaving child ‘malnourished’

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marion County parents are facing charges after leaving their child malnourished, officials said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Adrian Revels and 25-year-old Yolanda Arroyo, both of Gresham, are each charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to deputies, Revels and Arroyo allegedly “placed the child at unreasonable risk of harm by not providing medical care and proper nutrition, causing the child to be malnourished.”

Warrants later obtained by WMBF News state the two didn’t provide food or medical care between February 2021 and February 2022.

The department added that the investigation took detective months of examining medical records along with assistance from medical and forensic professionals.

“While we cannot reverse the damage done to this child, we hope that justice will be served,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Online records show Revels and Arroyo are being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon. Each was granted a $10,000 bond.

