Deputies arrest Pee Dee man accused of stealing John Deere tractor; investigation ongoing

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after deputies discovered a stolen John Deere tractor in some woods in Marlboro County.

Deputies found the tractor last month along Briar Patch Road in the McColl area after a tip provided information about possibly being hidden in the woods.

During the investigation, it was determined the tractor was stolen from a home along Highway 79.

Deputies arrested Thomas Pegues last week in connection with the case. He is charged with grand larceny.

Investigators expect to make more arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

