Crews block parts of Highway 90 due to crash; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Friday morning along Highway 90 sent one person to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. to the two-car wreck at Old Reaves Ferry Road and Highway 90.

One person was hurt in the crash. The extend of their injuries are unknown.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers are told to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the wreck.

