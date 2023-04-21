Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews block parts of Highway 90 due to crash; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Friday to the two-car wreck at Old...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Friday to the two-car wreck at Old Reaves Ferry Road and Highway 90.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Friday morning along Highway 90 sent one person to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. to the two-car wreck at Old Reaves Ferry Road and Highway 90.

One person was hurt in the crash. The extend of their injuries are unknown.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers are told to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the wreck.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shots fired call near Conway Walmart
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
If you have a craving for comfort food, Italian, dessert or all three, you can try them all and...
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend

Latest News

Thomas Pegues
Deputies arrest Pee Dee man accused of stealing John Deere tractor; investigation ongoing
It’s been almost 14 years since one of South Carolina's most devastating wildfires burned right...
HCFR continues to grow, make changes 14 years after devastating Hwy. 31 wildfire
A level 2 severe weather risk is in place across the entire area on Saturday. Strong winds and...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Saturday
.
HCFR continues to grow, make changes nearly 14 years after devastating Hwy. 31 wildfire