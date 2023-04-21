Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cargo containing gold worth nearly $15 million stolen from Toronto airport, police say

A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night,...
A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night, according to police.(gerenme via Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a cargo container worth nearly an estimated $15 million has been stolen from an airport in Toronto.

Authorities said that cargo was unloaded from an aircraft at the Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday night and was transported to a holding facility.

However, it was then removed by “illegal means,” according to police.

Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn, with Peel Regional Police, released further details regarding the theft on Thursday.

“The container contained a high-value shipment. It did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value,” said Duivesteyn, estimating the contents are worth about $15 million ($20 million Canadian dollars).

Currently, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information on potential suspects or the airline involved.

Police would not speculate on whether this was a “professional” job, saying it was too early in the investigation.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority declined to immediately comment, citing the situation remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police officer’s cruiser stolen while investigating crash into business, reports show
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says

Latest News

.
This Is Carolina: Breast cancer survivor credits gym for her strength to help others
.
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend
.
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas