Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they are trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Police investigating shots fired call near Conway Walmart
Myrtle Beach police are considering using a tactic called "flushing" along Ocean Boulevard...
Myrtle Beach police consider reinstating Ocean Boulevard ‘flushing’ for busy summer season
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport
If you have a craving for comfort food, Italian, dessert or all three, you can try them all and...
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach police to test ‘flushing’ strategy this weekend along Ocean Boulevard
Report: Teen driver ran from deadly Highway 31 crash in North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach neighborhood upset over alligator removal
Warrant: Man stabbed, slashed victim multiple times in Socastee homicide