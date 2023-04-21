Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.
Crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they are trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.
Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.