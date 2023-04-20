Submit a Tip
World’s Strongest Man competition muscles up in Myrtle Beach

The World's Strongest Man Competition goes from Thursday to Sunday in Myrtle Beach.
The World's Strongest Man Competition goes from Thursday to Sunday in Myrtle Beach.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The international spotlight is on the Grand Strand this week for the World’s Strongest Man Competition.

For the first time ever, 30 of the world’s top strongmen will be in Myrtle Beach, battling it out for the title of World’s Strongest Man.

The competition began on Thursday and lasts through Sunday at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion. It includes two days of qualifiers and a two-day final.

Spectators will be able to watch 28-year-old Tom Stoltman from Great Britain who is the back-to-back reigning World Strongest Man champion and has returned to defend his title in 2023.

Also competing for the title is Bobby Thompson who was named America’s Strongest Man in 2022.

The competition is free and open to the public.

There is also a Fan Festival area with food trucks, giveaways and also a special sensory room hosted by KultureCity for families or people who have a sensory needs.

The competition goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday – Sunday.

