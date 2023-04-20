Submit a Tip
Warrant: On-duty police officer sexually assaulted victim on high school campus

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Travelers Rest police officer in connection with a reported sexual assault in July 2022.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Travelers Rest police officer in connection with a reported sexual assault in July 2022.

According to arrest warrants, Gerard Hildebrandt was on duty when he sexually abused a victim on the campus of Travelers Rest High School. Police said the incident was not related to activities at the school.

The warrants from SLED say Hildebrant took the victim to an isolated location, forced off her clothes, forcibly performed sex acts on her, and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The victim was neither a student nor a district employee, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools confirmed, and the incident occurred outside of school hours.

The chief of Travelers Rest Police Department said he fired Hildebrandt within hours of learning about the assault and he asked SLED to investigate.

SLED said bodycam footage, physical evidence, and witness statements supported the charges against Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

