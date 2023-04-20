Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you have a craving for comfort food, Italian, dessert or all three, you can try them all and more at the Taste of the Market Common.

All you have to do is buy tickets for $1 each, and then you’ll spend between one and five of those tickets on different food tastings.

Nearly a dozen different restaurants are participating, and if you vote for your favorite dish, you could go home with a prize.

Seawitch Cafe just opened up in October and is joining in on Taste of the Market Common for the very first time this year, but employee Jennifer Mills said they’re ready to hang with the big dogs.

“A lot of restaurants are participating, and we’re gonna have a lot of yummy stuff for everybody to taste. We’re excited. We’re very excited,” said Mills.

Mills said Seawitch Cafe will have plenty for you to try like their famous crab cake mini balls, specialty doughnuts, frozen lemonade and more.

Here’s a list of all the participating restaurants:

· Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant

· P.F. Chang’s

· Travinia Italian Kitchen

· King Street Grille

· 810 Billiards & Bowling

· Nacho Hippo

· Tupelo Honey

· Seawitch Cafe

· East Coast Tea Bar

· Uncommon Chocolatier

· Cold Stone Creamery

You can buy tickets with cash only at booths in front of King Street Grille and Barnes and Noble.

Taste of the Market Common is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.