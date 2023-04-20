‘This is a serious matter’: Andrews old gym left partially demolished

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Andrews recreation center has been left partially demolished for over a month after Georgetown County did not obtain an asbestos survey or demolition permit from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Andrews Mayor Frank McClary had not been told when the demolition was happening, but says he first learned about it when a young man who was working on the building supposedly struck a gas line.

“There was no communication,” McClary says. “We realize now that there was not an environmental study.”

The Department of Health and Environmental Services released the following statement on Thursday following a Live 5 email requesting if they had any knowledge of an inspection at the site:

This demolition was started around March 9, 2023, but without an asbestos survey or demolition permit. We are currently waiting for their cleanup/disposal plan before demolition can continue. Having a detailed work plan is a required -- and important -- part of the abatement permitting process because it’s critical to ensure asbestos can be safely and efficiently removed with minimal risk of anyone’s exposure to it.

Due to the unknown nature of possible contaminants from the site, the community and Andrews officials are concerned of potential health risks.

“We don’t know the effect within the community that is having. We have children over there on the playground equipment, you have a walking trail,” Georgetown County Councilman District 3, Everett Carolina, says. “These are things that for health and safety should be a major concern of county council for the constituents and not only Andrews, but for the whole county.”

The former Andrews High School Gym demolition was under Georgetown County Parks and Recreation jurisdiction, beginning on March 7.

Emails between the parks and recreation department, a project contractor and the Department of Health and Environmental Services on March 9 were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

“It was our understanding that due diligence on this project had been done previously when the other buildings on that campus had been demolished,” Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Manager Christopher Loren Wallace said in an email. “Based on our conversation, we now understand that other requirements are necessary.”

Wallace continues to write that a project designer must be hired by the county “to develop a plan abatement and demolishment.

Information obtained in the emails says a project proposal will be presented at the next council meeting on April 25.

“At a minimum, put up a better fence that’s going to really keep the kids out,” McClary says. “Have someone come out here and do an air quality test to see that anything that’s missing to give us some confidence that you really care about what’s going on and you intend to fix it as soon as possible.”

Georgetown county has not responded to our request for a comment about the current status of the building, when it may be fully demolished and if contaminants were found on site.

