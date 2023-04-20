Submit a Tip
Take a swing in the fight against prostate cancer at the ZERO Prostate Cancer Tee-off

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sign up to be a part of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Tee-off at Topgolf!

There’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot of points.

It’s all about everyone having fun. No Experience Required. It’s a driving range and dartboard all in one.

Grab a club and take a swing at the micro-chipped balls to see how many points you can rack up.

All proceeds benefit prostate cancer patients and families.

Your participation helps save lives and keep families together.

Together, you can help END prostate cancer.

Learn more and sign up here!

