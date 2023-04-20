Police: Man arrested, charged in deadly Dillon shooting

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Dillon earlier this week, according to police.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane told WMBF News on Tuesday that officers were called to the area of East Jackson Street at 12th Avenue for a shooting that injured three people. All three victims were treated at hospitals.

The Dillon Police Department said Thursday that Jerzeke Qua’Mele McNeil was arrested in connection to the incident.

Officials said McNeil is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. However, it’s unclear how many people died in the shooting.

The department said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.