Police investigating shots fired call near Conway Walmart

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in the area may notice an increased police presence near the Walmart in Conway.

Police were called to the area along Church Street for a shots fired call.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Officers are on the scene investigating, and details are limited at this time.

The police department said that there is no threat to the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

