North Carolina House approves ban on transgender athletes

(WCJB File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Transgender girls in North Carolina would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in middle school, high school and college under legislation passed by the Republican-controlled House.

The chamber approved the bill 73-39 Wednesday in one of its first actions since attaining a supermajority earlier this month.

Trans girls would not be allowed to play on any sports team that corresponds with their gender identity. Trans boys and cisgender girls could only play on teams designated for male athletes if there were no comparable girls’ teams, except for wrestling.

Republicans fast-tracked the bill through two committees after hearing debate from trans and cisgender student-athletes.

It now heads to the Senate.

