Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly filed court documents explain why the law firm formerly known as PMPED wants a lawsuit involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh thrown out.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 7, 2022 by Manuel Santis-Christiani, a resident of Mexico, after he hired what’s now known as The Parker Law Group, to represent him following a car crash.

The suit alleges attorneys failed to inform him about the amount they recovered for him and that he never received the money from the settlement.

In their most-recent efforts to dismiss the case, officials with the law group claim in court documents that Santis-Christiani did not file the proper paperwork to detail how the law firm committed the alleged ‘legal malpractice’ as detailed in the lawsuit. The court documents also state the documents were missing a legal expert’s opinion on the case, which is required in complaints, according to the filings.

However, the plaintiff argued that he filed an expert affidavit within the 60-day order by Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope, according to his response.

Santis-Christiani goes on to say that the defendants “renewed” motion is nothing more than a disguise to have Judge Pope’s order, which found the complaint to be legally sufficient, reversed.

There is no word as to when the judge is expected to issue a ruling on the motion.

For more background information on the lawsuit, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police officer’s cruiser stolen while investigating crash into business, reports show
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users
Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says

Latest News

A LEVEL 2 severe storm risk is in place for most of the region on Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warm to end the week, LEVEL 2 storm risk for Saturday
Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Documents: Second vehicle involved in Ocean Boulevard shooting located
.
Grand Strand magician offers $3K to make stolen trailer filled with ‘special’ equipment reappear
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
.
Aynor teacher celebrated as Horry County Schools 'Teacher of the year'