National Vaccinate Day is April 22nd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Stay Well Community Health Initiative, designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities, announces April 22nd as a nationwide Vaccination Day in 21 cities across the country.

In partnership with the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign, the event will offer free COVID vaccines and health resources.

You can participate this weekend at Charlie’s Place 1420 Carver Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

You can learn more about this event here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.