Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

National Vaccinate Day is April 22nd

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Stay Well Community Health Initiative, designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities, announces April 22nd as a nationwide Vaccination Day in 21 cities across the country.

In partnership with the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign, the event will offer free COVID vaccines and health resources.

You can participate this weekend at Charlie’s Place 1420 Carver Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

You can learn more about this event here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police officer’s cruiser stolen while investigating crash into business, reports show
Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users

Latest News

.
Check out “Ms. Rossi 2” at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival
.
Take a swing in the fight against prostate cancer at the ZERO Prostate Cancer Tee-off
.
Shine Cafe is closing, but reopening to become Shekinah Shine
.
Grand Strand Today - Shine Cafe Pt 3