Myrtle Beach City Leaders work on finalizing 2023 Bike Week, Memorial Day weekend plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer holidays are quickly approaching, but Myrtle Beach city leaders have been working on the safety and traffic plan for 2023 since last year at this time.

Chief Amy Prock of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Captain Shannon Castle of MBPD, and Travis Glatki, the emergency manager for the city, were just some of the visitors for Thursday’s Human Rights Commission meeting at Myrtle Beach City Hall.

While the meeting wrapped up in under an hour, a lot of data was shared from the “2022 After Action Report” compiled from Bike Week and Memorial Day weekend.

According to that report, more than 26,000 travelers came to and left Myrtle Beach International Airport, nearly 2,000 patients visited Grand Strand Medical Center, and the city’s Fire and Rescue Department answered 152 emergency calls.

Glatki talked about what he and other city leaders felt worked well in 2022, including the communication of safety information and the traffic plan.

Commission members specifically asked Chief Prock several questions about that plan, which includes a one-way traffic pattern along Ocean Blvd. While the 2023 plan has not been finalized quite yet, she said in the meeting that the one-way pattern worked well.

“We want to be able to still allow our visitors to get where they need to go which is why the main times when people are coming in, especially during check-ins, they need to be able to come in and out, that’s why we utilize most of our areas that have our traffic planning,” said Prock.

Prock and Glatki said the full plan should be finalized in the next few days.

