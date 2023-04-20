Submit a Tip
Man arrested in Florence after attempting to flee traffic stop, hitting multiple vehicles

Dahvyan Rivers
Dahvyan Rivers(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in Florence following after attempting to flee a traffic stop and hitting multiple vehicles in the process according to Florence police.

Officers conducted the traffic stop shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on the Church Street extension near Pamplico Highway. While the officer attempted to approach the car, the vehicle fled and headed toward Freedom Boulevard, in doing so the driver collided with multiple vehicles at the intersection of Pamplico Highway.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away but was taken into custody by police near American Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported no one was injured from the collisions. During the investigation into the crashes, officers found a firearm and a variety of drugs.

The driver, Dahvyan Nykhier Rivers, was arrested and charged with numerous traffic offenses and drug-related charges, including failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of a collision, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Rivers was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on Friday.

