Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Investigation underway after N.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Courthouse had to be closed for the day after a bomb threat was made, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities evacuated the building on Thursday morning as law enforcement and first responders investigated.

Anyone who needed to appear in court is asked to contact the Scotland County clerk of court for a new court date.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the bomb threat is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office or call Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph
USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police officer’s cruiser stolen while investigating crash into business, reports show
Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users

Latest News

.
Try a bite of everything at Taste of the Market Common this weekend
Heather Marie Knight
Deputies: Marlboro County woman out on bond for attempted murder accused of arson
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police arrest man in Charlotte in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting
Prosecutor Creighton Waters asks Alex Murdaugh to remember a specific time he lied to a...
Band featuring star Murdaugh prosecutor to play in Upstate