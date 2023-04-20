Investigation underway after N.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Courthouse had to be closed for the day after a bomb threat was made, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities evacuated the building on Thursday morning as law enforcement and first responders investigated.

Anyone who needed to appear in court is asked to contact the Scotland County clerk of court for a new court date.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the bomb threat is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office or call Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

