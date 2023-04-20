Submit a Tip
Horry County arcade bar facing wrongful death lawsuit could stay open, solicitor says

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The G Spot Arcade Bar and Grill is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he’s not sure how this current lawsuit will play out, even with the bar’s history of violence.

“So, what was very good for the neighborhood then, we really can’t in a new nuisance action, go back to something that occurred four or five years ago,” Richardson said. “We can tell the judge, that four, five years ago, we entered into this agreement. That is part of the game.”

The mother of 22-year-old Emauel Melvin filed the wrongful death lawsuit after he was shot and killed at the bar on New Year’s Day.

In the lawsuit, she claims the business is guilty of wrongful death, negligence, and pain and suffering caused by her son’s death.

Several years ago, a nuisance order was filed between 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and the bar.

The agreement required the bar to operate under certain regulations. That means the bar had to follow certain regulations instead of facing a jury to determine if it would stay open or not.

Since the murder in January of this year, several community members of Longs have been meeting Horry County police officers and members of the solicitor’s office to work on ways to crack down on crime.

Residents said they’re specifically targeting the youth in their community.

Longs residents stand behind wanting to look at the bigger picture of their community rather than focus on one place.

The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that no arrests have been made in connection to Melvin’s death.

His murder is still under investigation.

