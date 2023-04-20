Grand Strand marathon runner reflects on ‘a day of tragedy’ 10 years after Boston Marathon bombing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One runner is back in the Grand Strand after completing his 25th Boston Marathon.

Bobby Wilder, recalls the day he finished this same marathon in 2013, the one that changed thousands of lives forever, one he says he’ll never forget.

“10 years ago, I was one street over,” said Wilder. “I just finished the marathon maybe 30 minutes or so before and heard the two explosions go off and I didn’t understand what the noise was at the time. When I got to where I could understand it, you know seeing it on TV and seeing everyone talk about it, I began to understand what was going on.”

April 15, 2013, marked the day of the Boston Marathon bombing. It took the lives of three people and left hundreds more hurt.

From grief to now triumph, Wilder said the event as a runner is something not many can say they accomplished, which is why it’s earned him his twenty-fifth entry to the marathon this year.

“Golf has like the Masters, football has the Super Bowl, well running has the Boston Marathon.”

A year after the tragedy, Wilder said it wasn’t that easy lacing up his shoes following the infamous day.

“so definitely going back in 2014, it definitely made me do a lot of reflection because you weren’t, sure what to expect, we weren’t sure you know if someone else would try to do something to repeat those actions.”

He said he’s at a place now where those somber thoughts are more positive uniting thousands of runners.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve relaxed, but I’ll say that we are beginning to get back to some degree of normalcy and beginning to you know get back to having fun again with running, and again we’re just trying to take those events and you know, carry the memory of the people that lost their lives that day.”

Through those low moments, Wilder will tell you to keep your head up and look ahead toward your goals.

“Don’t ever let someone change you know your ultimate goal you know just keep going, always try to look for the positive and in life try to look for the positive in situations and you know there’s always something better, bigger out there there’s a bigger purpose out there to keep striving for that bigger purpose.”

Wilder is now a part of the Quarter Century Club and looks forward to competing in his 26th marathon next year.

