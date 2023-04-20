Submit a Tip
Former Robeson County detention center officer arrested, charged after two inmates overdose

Tapia was arrested in Robeson County Thursday in connection to two overdoses at the County's...
Tapia was arrested in Robeson County Thursday in connection to two overdoses at the County's detention center(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a woman in connection to two women inmates overdosing while in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center.

RCSO said a months-long investigation led to the arrest of Viridiana Tapia, 25, of Lumberton. Tapia was a detention center officer in Robeson County when the investigation started after an increase in overdoses at the detention center.

On March 27 around 6 a.m. deputies and EMS responded to a call at the detention center for two inmates overdosing, both were taken to UNC Southern Medical Center, and one inmate was treated and released. The second, Vickie Howell, 41, of Lumberton, died several days later.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins terminated Tapia’s employment on March 31.

“This should be another clear indication that the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate criminal behavior even amongst its employees,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The investigation is ongoing as I have reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for further assistance.”

Tapia was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance in a detention center and providing contraband to an inmate.

She is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

