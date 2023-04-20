FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect Friday followed by Saturday afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A sunny end to the work week, however, storms chances will be returning this weekend.

TONIGHT

We’ll remain quiet and mild tonight. Mostly clear skies, light winds, with overnight lows dropping in the upper 50s inland and low 60s along the Grand Strand. We’ll continue to stay dry through tomorrow.

FRIDAY

High pressure will continue to have a big influence on our forecast through Friday. Temperatures today will climb to near 81 along the Grand Strand and into the upper 80s inland. Friday will see another round of sunshine. While temperatures will be a degree or two cooler, afternoon highs will still range from the upper 70s on the beaches to middle 80s inland.

Your Pelicans Forecast (WMBF)

STORMS RETURN ON SATURDAY

A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday and will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the forecast. A few severe storms will be possible late in the day Saturday. We will begin Saturday dry and mild with temperatures in the low-mid 60s, before climbing into the middle and upper 70s through the afternoon. A cold front will begin to approach the region by Saturday afternoon and result in increasing cloud cover followed by the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Storms return Saturday afternoon (WMBF)

Today’s latest data suggests that any risk of strong to severe storms is low. Upper levels winds will not be terribly strong, but storm fuel - the amount of energy in the atmosphere - looks to be increasing. As a result, a LEVEL 2 severe storm risk has been issued for the area. The greatest threat from any strong storms late Saturday would come from strong wind gusts.

Saturday storm threats (WMBF)

Even with showers and storms in the forecast, the day will not be a washout. Based on the latest timing of the cold front, the best chance of showers and storms looks to arrive from early afternoon through the early evening. All the activity will push off shore by late Saturday evening.

SUNDAY

By Sunday, drier weather will return with daytime temperatures returning to the lower and middle 70s. Slightly cooler weather will stick around next week with daytime readings in the lower 70s.

