Deputies: Marlboro County woman out on bond for attempted murder accused of arson

Heather Marie Knight
Heather Marie Knight(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman out on bond has been arrested again after deputies said she tried to burn down a home earlier this month.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Knight was arrested on April 7. She’s charged with arson in connection to an incident that happened on McRae Street in Bennettsville, officials said.

According to deputies, Knight was allegedly involved in a verbal dispute earlier that day and was on a trespassing notice. Investigators then determined the arson occurred as a result of that confrontation. She was arrested ten days later.

Authorities also said Knight was already out on bond after being charged with attempted murder following a fight with her mother last December. She was granted a $10,000 bond after her arrest in that case.

She remains at the Marlboro County Detention Center as of Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

