Deputies investigate 2nd shooting in a month at Florence County mobile home park

Deputies were called early Thursday morning to Country Squire Mobile Home Park off East Palmetto Street for a call about a person who had been shot.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another shooting at a mobile home park.

Deputies were called early Thursday morning to Country Squire Mobile Home Park off East Palmetto Street for a call about a person who had been shot.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim who was then taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to be OK.

Deputies have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374.

This is the second time in less than a month that authorities have been called to the mobile home park to investigate a shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE | Hartsville man accused in deadly shooting at Florence County mobile home park

Back on March 30, deputies arrested 22-year-old Kaleb Felkel who is accused of shooting and killing a man at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park.

