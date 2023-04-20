City council removes Florence Housing Authority commissioner from position

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A commissioner with the Florence Housing Authority has been removed from her position.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously on Thursday morning to remove Linda Becote from the board of commissioners for the Housing Authority of Florence.

The housing authority helps provide safe and affordable housing for low-income residents in the city of Florence, while also helping residents to become self-sufficient.

A hearing took place to determine if Becote should be removed for “inefficiency, neglect of duty or misconduct in office.”

Back on April 12, the Housing Authority of Florence board voted in favor of petitioning the mayor to have Becote removed from her position.

The resolution from the board of commissioners states that Becote violated the Ethics Act and the rules and regulations governing the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. It also shows that the board determined that her conduct placed the Florence Housing Authority and the residents it serves at “substantial risk.”

According to some of the documents presented during Thursday’s hearing, Becote and her husband leased a property that is managed by the Florence Housing Authority.

During that time, documents show Becote would use her position to receive special treatment in the way her home was maintained and repaired, while other tenants were not allowed to make such demands.

The attorney for Becote said that his client plans to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.