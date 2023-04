MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ms. Rossi 2 is the sequel to the award-winning short film Ms. Rossi.

While on her travels as a Loan Officer for the bank, Ms. Rossi encounters some obstacles along the way while just trying to do her job.

You Can learn more about the filmmaker Pat Battistini and the movie here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.