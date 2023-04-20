Submit a Tip
Avelo Airlines expanding service at Myrtle Beach International Airport

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An airline at Myrtle Beach International Airport is set to expand its service into the Philadelphia area.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin offering nonstop flights to Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Delaware. It’ll be the first and only airline at MYR to offer flights between the Grand Strand and Delaware.

“ILG’s adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley’s most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland,” the airline said in a statement.

The service from MYR to Wilmington begins June 23 and will operate three times a week on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. Introductory one-rate fares start at $39.

Avelo also offers nonstop service to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut.

Click here for more information.

