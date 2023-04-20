4 arrested in connection to human remains discovered in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Williamsburg County have arrested four people after discovering human skeletal remains in Kingstree Thursday night.

An investigation started with a missing person report in Georgetown County and was a joint effort with the Sheriff’s Offices in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. The victim was last seen on April 11 leaving Georgetown County and heading into the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County.

The following day the victim’s vehicle was involved in a police pursuit in Georgetown County where Serenity Octavia Jackson, 18, of Hartville, Javon Armel Chattine, 20, of Georgetown, and Marquise Tyron Mitchum,18, of Andrews, were occupants in the vehicle.

Jackson was arrested at the time of the pursuit on charges for Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Later, the joint investigation revealed that Mitchum was using the victim’s vehicle in Kingstree within Williamsburg County. Mitchum also had the victim’s debit card and gave it to Javon Chattine to retrieve money from an ATM.

On April 18, Javon Chattine was arrested by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on active warrants for receiving stolen goods <$2000 and financial identity fraud/identity fraud.

On April 19, Mitchum surrendered himself to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on active warrants for financial identity fraud/identity fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle. Jackson will be extradited from Georgetown County Detention Center to Williamsburg County Detention Center on pending charges at a later date.

Williamsburg investigators were later called to McAlister Road on April 19 where they discovered human skeletal remains. It was later revealed that the missing person from Georgetown County was lured to an abandoned residence on that same road on April 11. The victim was then ambushed and shot by Javon Chattine, Jakiel Chattine, 19, Georgetown, and Mitchum causing injuries that lead to the victim’s death.

Investigators said the suspects then disposed of and burned the victim’s body in a nearby wooded area on McAlister Road before stealing the victim’s vehicle and personal belongings.

The four suspects now face the following charges in Williamsburg County:

Javon Armel Chattine: Murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or desecration or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, receiving stolen goods (< $2000), and financial identity fraud/identity fraud.

Jakiel Treyvon Chattine: Murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or desecration or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Marquise Tyron Mitchum: Murder, possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle (>$2000<$10000), criminal conspiracy, destruction or desecration or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and financial identity fraud/identity fraud.

Serenity Octavia Jackson: Possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle (>$10000).

Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office sent the remains for autopsy. The Williamsburg Sheriff’s Office requested South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) process the scene. Williamsburg County Fire Department, Hartsville Police Department, Kingstree Police Department, and SLED also assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843) 355-6381.

