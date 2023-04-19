USGS reports 4.5 magnitude earthquake hundreds of miles off Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Atlantic Ocean, between the Carolina coast and Bermuda, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A map from the USGS shows the quake hit about 540 miles away from Myrtle Beach.

I’m gonna need things to stay nice and quiet out there please. Earlier today, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake was detected a few hundred miles off shore. #SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/hB2Ij38M1g — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) April 19, 2023

Most of the seismographs across South Carolina picked up on the magnitude 4.5 quake about 400 miles off shore earlier today. This is the plot from the station in Summervillle. Too weak to be felt, but sure is interesting. #SCwx @WMBFnews pic.twitter.com/ap2APM6QAV — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) April 19, 2023

The agency also noted that the quake happened about 6 miles below the surface.

Earthquakes in the middle of the ocean can trigger fear of a possible tsunami.

WMBF News investigated the likelihood of a tsunami hitting the Grand Strand, and while the threat is low, research showed there a few areas where a tsunami could be generated that could reach the Grand Strand.

An underwater landslide off the North African coast, or an earthquake or landslide in the northern Atlantic could both send tsunamis toward the Grand Strand. Scientists also believe if a magnitude 9 earthquake hit the Puerto Rico Trench, that could send a tsunami toward the Grand Strand.

All the cities along the Grand Strand are certified tsunami ready, which means a comprehensive plan is in place if one may hit.

