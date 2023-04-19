Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sun Fun Festival returns to Myrtle Beach next month

(Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual springtime staple is set to make its return to Myrtle Beach next month.

The 68th Sun Fun Festival will take place May 5-7 and will include a variety of activities and things to do across the city.

A concert from Trial By Fire will kick things off the evening of May 5, where they’ll play classics from hit band Journey at Plyler Park.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will also perform their famous pyro jump that night at around 9 p.m. They’re also set to perform a pair of daytime jumps on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the festival parade will head down Ocean Boulevard starting at 10 a.m. from 8th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North.

Other musical performances across the weekend include 80′s hits from Cassette Rewind, beach music from Swigning Medallions and a Sunday set from The Tonez.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of...
Five-car crash blocks lanes along Highway 701 in Conway area; 1 hurt

Latest News

.
Grand Strand magician offers $3K to make stolen trailer filled with ‘special’ equipment reappear
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says