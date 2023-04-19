Sun Fun Festival returns to Myrtle Beach next month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual springtime staple is set to make its return to Myrtle Beach next month.

The 68th Sun Fun Festival will take place May 5-7 and will include a variety of activities and things to do across the city.

A concert from Trial By Fire will kick things off the evening of May 5, where they’ll play classics from hit band Journey at Plyler Park.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will also perform their famous pyro jump that night at around 9 p.m. They’re also set to perform a pair of daytime jumps on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the festival parade will head down Ocean Boulevard starting at 10 a.m. from 8th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North.

Other musical performances across the weekend include 80′s hits from Cassette Rewind, beach music from Swigning Medallions and a Sunday set from The Tonez.

