Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of two wanted in Bennettsville armed robbery

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A reward for information is being offered as police in Bennettsville are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday night.

Friday night, officers were called to the In & Out store on Highway 15-401 bypass around 10 p.m. for a robbery. The employee on the scene said two men came into the store, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the register.

One of the men was described as wearing a black hoodie and ski mask, and black sweatpants with white striping on the leg. The other is described as wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a bandanna over his face.

Both suspects left the store on foot.

Now a $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the two suspects involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department Detective Division at 843-479-3620.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.