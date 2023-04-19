Submit a Tip
Police: 3 critically injured in Dillon shooting, suspect(s) wanted

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are searching for the suspect(s) after three people were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said officers were called to 701 East Jackson, at 12th Ave., for a shooting that injured three people.

One was taken to a Dillon emergency room. The two others were taken to McLeod Medical in Florence County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

