Police: 3 critically injured in Dillon shooting, suspect(s) wanted
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are searching for the suspect(s) after three people were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night.
Dillon Police Chief David Lane said officers were called to 701 East Jackson, at 12th Ave., for a shooting that injured three people.
One was taken to a Dillon emergency room. The two others were taken to McLeod Medical in Florence County.
The investigation is ongoing.
