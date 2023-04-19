Person killed in Horry County moped crash, trooper says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One has died after being involved in a moped crash earlier this week in Horry County, according to an official.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened Sunday afternoon on private property in the area of Sedgefield Drive, located just west of Surfside Beach.

Butler said the driver of a 2017 moped was heading north when they spilled, injuring the driver.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they died Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

