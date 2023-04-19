Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

No new taxes, number of improvements in proposed North Myrtle Beach budget

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new budget under consideration by leaders in North Myrtle Beach calls for several improvements to city facilities.

Members of city council met in Pinopolis for an annual budget retreat to discuss how to spend nearly $174 million in expected expenditures.

In a statement released Wednesday, the city said taxes are not expected to be raised and rate increases for “significant revenues” will also not be impacted.

Some major projects on the books for 2024 include the construction of a new fire station near Water Tower Road, eight new police officer positions and 30 new firefighters awaiting grant approval. The new station “will help keep insurance rates low for new companies that are located there or planning to locate in the industrial park,” according to North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney.

Meanwhile, an expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex is also noted in the budget. That expansion is set to bring a new splash park, family entertainment center and a number of new ballfields, growing the facility to more than 250 acres.

The 18th Avenue North Ocean Outfall Project was also named as a 2024 project, along with the construction of Champions Boulevard, funding for RTA summer routes and more funding for the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

An item that won’t be included, however, was Fire Station 6 - which is set to house the North Myrtle Beach Emergency Operations Center. More fire trucks and expanding the North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center were also talked about, but not included in the 2024 budget.

