Multi-agency drug investigation leads to 2 arrests, various drugs seized in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - After a joint effort drug investigation, two people have been arrested and various drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets of Marion according to the sheriff’s office.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division conducted the operation at a home on Dozier Street, within the city limits of Marion.

Law enforcement seized a 2013 Cadillac ATS was seized as well as nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, 461 grams of THC wax,18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2 handguns.

Sabrina Williams, 52, was arrested on April 11 and charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance near a school, park, or playground with intent to distribute, trafficking marijuana, (10 lbs or more, but less than 100 lbs, first offense) and criminal conspiracy.

Austin Williams, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime (trafficking marijuana), criminal conspiracy, manufacturing/possession of a schedule I/II/III controlled substance or flunitrazepam or analog with intent to distribute (first offense), trafficking marijuana (10 lbs or more, but less than 100 lbs, first offense), possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance near a school, park or playground with intent to distribute.

Sabrina Williams was released from Marion County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, and Austin Williams is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

