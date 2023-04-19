Horry County Council meeting gives green light to police grant application, defers first reading for development ordinance

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Low turnout for Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, with only one resident speaking during public comment.

“I’m here to talk about the traffic crush that continues to get worse each day along 501, Postal Way, and each intersection along 501,” said James Madaras, Carolina Forest resident.

On the agenda, was the first reading of an ordinance to approve the Chatham Crossing Development agreement to build on acres of land along Postal Way.

“I just found out from one of my neighbors that the hospitals are so crowded now that in order to get elective surgery done that he needs, he was to wait three weeks,” said Bernice Stone, Carolina Forest Resident. Stone added the constant congestion is a safety issue for her.

The council voted to defer the first reading until the next meeting, May 4.

An item that was not deferred during the meeting, was the green light for Horry County Police to submit for a potential $790,000 thousand federal grant, which would also go towards a collaborative mental health response team to be formed with the Sheriff’s office.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill talked about it at a recent Public Safety meeting.

“That grant does require a ten percent match. Basically what this team will do is respond to mental health emergencies and also collaborate with some issues that are currently in the jail concerning mental health. It’s long overdue,” said Hill.

The council has also cleared the way for the Department to apply for another $7 million federal grant to increase staffing ahead of the new Precinct opening.

“This is a COPS grant, we apply for it yearly, no guarantee we’re going to receive it. We’ve applied for it the last four years. The last two years we haven’t been lucky,” said Hill.

Wednesday, the Carolina Forest Civic Association will meet at 6 p.m. at the CF Recreation Center, encouraging community members to come with questions and concerns they may have regarding the Postal Way development project.

