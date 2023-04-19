Grand Strand magician offers reward to make stolen trailer filled with ‘irreplaceable’ equipment reappear

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Well-known magician Carl Michael said he’s used to disappearing acts, but didn’t think his trailer filled with thousands of dollars of equipment would vanish into thin air.

He recently bumped up the reward to $3,000 dollars to anyone who can help find his missing black trailer.

The trailer has his name and logo on the sides and back, and one of the tires on the driver’s side is missing its metal guard.

He said he had the trailer parked with two different locks at a maintenance lot in Myrtle Beach while he went on tour.

He didn’t realize the trailer was gone until last week when he swung by to check on it before heading to the airport.

He said the trailer is filled with $40,000 to $50,000 worth of irreplaceable props and equipment with some dating back to the 1960s.

“A lot of them are built by illusion designers who aren’t even in business or even living anymore. So a lot of these are very very special and have been passed down from generation to generation,” said Michael.

He also said he will do whatever it takes to get his priceless equipment back on stage.

“If he needs the trailer that bad, if he can just get me back my things, I might even give him the trailer. I just want the contents that are inside which is worth zero to the person who took it but very very valuable to a magician who’s been collecting this stuff for many many years,” said Michael.

Carl Michael was the headliner for the Carolina Comedy Club here in the Grand Strand for 8 seasons but has made his name well known across the country.

He tours often performing on big stages and for big named celebrities like Travis Kelce and 21 Savage.

He said after getting his trailer stolen, he recommends everyone to put an apple air tag somewhere in their own trailers, golf carts, boats or campers so it can be tracked if it goes missing.

If you spot the trailer, give Myrtle Beach Police a call.

WMBF is still waiting for a copy of the police report.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.