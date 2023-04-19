FIRST ALERT: Sunshine to end the week, First Alert to storms Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm and sunny weather will continue through the end of the work week before a cold front brings storms on Saturday.

TODAY

Clear skies and a warming trend will continue for today. Temperatures will once again climb fast and reach the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and well into the low-middle 80s across the Pee Dee. A few spots of 86-87° will be possible along the I-95 corridor today.

It's a warm day on tap with the middle 80s inland. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

High pressure will continue to move slowly east and have a big influence on our forecast through Friday. Our forecast remains rain-free and very warm through Friday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s for the Grand Strand and the lower-middle 80s for the Pee Dee. Morning temperatures will also remain on the mild side with the upper 50s and lower 60s. In terms of humidity, levels will remain low through the end of the work week!

Highs will continue to be warm! Sunshine is coming with a mild end to the week. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

A strong cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday and will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the forecast.

A cold front will bring a round of showers & storms late in the day on Saturday. (WMBF)

We will begin Saturday dry and mild with temperatures in the low-mid 60s for the morning, before climbing into the upper 70s to near 80°. As we head into the afternoon, the cold front will be moving in from the west with a line of showers and storms moving through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand for Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

There's enough wind energy where a few gusty winds will be expected on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

There’s enough wind energy aloft and storm fuel to suggest a few of these storms could be on the strong side. While it’s still too early to talk specific severe weather risk, a few strong storms could be possible. The timing of the front moving through will dictate how much energy this front has to work with as it moves through the Pee Dee and into the Grand Strand. A later arrival could limit the energy & reduce the threat for severe weather.

Regardless, there’s enough strong upper level winds to know that gusty winds will be possible in a few storms on Saturday.

Thankfully, the front will move through the area quickly and storms on Saturday will not last long. As we go through the next couple of days, high resolution model data will give us a better understanding of the timing, coverage and specific risks. All of the activity ends Saturday night.

Saturday brings the potential for a few strong storms with gusty winds. The details still need to be worked out. (WMBF)

By Sunday, cooler and drier weather will return with daytime temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.

The cooler weather will stick around next week with daytime readings in the middle and upper 60s. Nights will turn chilly again with lows in the 40s.

