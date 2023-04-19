Documents: Second vehicle involved in Ocean Boulevard shooting located

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A second vehicle involved in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that was captured on video has been located, according to documents.

WMBF News obtained emails through a Freedom of Information Act request that were sent by Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock to city leaders that outline major incidents from over the weekend.

The documents reveal the Myrtle Beach Police Department had a high call volume with multiple traffic and pedestrian stops.

In the documents, Prock discusses the shooting that took place on Ocean Boulevard.

WMBF News was sent the video that shows a Dodge Ram behind a Nissan SUV, and a woman stands in the path of the truck. The video shows a man walk up to the truck and appears to be talking to the driver and at one point a gunshot goes off before the truck drives off down Ocean Boulevard.

In the documents, it states that “officers observed two vehicles, where one bumped the other and a verbal exchange occurred.”

It went on to state that detectives investigating the case located a second vehicle involved in another jurisdiction and that there will be “more to come.”

As of Wednesday, police have not released the incident report in the case, and have not said if anyone was hurt or if any arrests have been made.

Also in the emails to city leaders, it’s revealed that a Myrtle Beach police officer’s cruiser was stolen while investigating a crash.

Incident reports show the officer’s car was parked at Ed’s Hobby Shop when it was stolen.

The report states the cruiser was found a short time later, and 48-year-old Lee Livingston was arrested in the case. He is charged with grand larceny of more than $10,000.

