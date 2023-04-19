Dining with Dockery: Rivertown Bistro

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Rivertown Bistro in Downtown Conway. It’s one of our favorite places to visit in Conway & for good reason.

The seasonal menu serves some of the best food in the area and the southern roots fit perfectly in Conway. The restaurant features an upstairs deck that overlooks the city and the happy hour Tuesday through Saturday is hard to beat.

Their menu offers a variety of food for lunch, afternoons or evenings. Try some of the famous starters, eat healthy with a beautiful salad or be blown away by one of the main plates in the evening. Whatever you are craving, you can find it on their menu.

This week, Andrew samples some of the favorites and tells you just how good the food really is. You can find the full video above.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

