Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Check out ‘Publish or Perish” at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - David Liban is an Emmy award filmmaker with a feature film playing at the Myrtle Beach Film Festival titled, Publish or Perish.

This dark comedy about a college professor’s fervent pursuit of tenure is showing Thursday, April 20th at 8 pm (Film Block 7).

Jurors have selected Publish or Perish for several prizes on this year’s festival circuit including an impressive showing at the Beaufort Int’l Film Festival taking home Best Feature, Best Director and Best Actor.

While at the Crystal Palace Int’l FF in London, England they also won Best Feature.

You can learn more about the film and David here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of...
Five-car crash blocks lanes along Highway 701 in Conway area; 1 hurt

Latest News

.
Contemporary meets tradition at Rivertown Bistro
.
Check out ‘A Dreamers Search’ at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival
Dining with Dockery
Dining with Dockery: Rivertown Bistro
.
Dining with Dockery: Rivertown Bistro