Check out ‘Publish or Perish” at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - David Liban is an Emmy award filmmaker with a feature film playing at the Myrtle Beach Film Festival titled, Publish or Perish.

This dark comedy about a college professor’s fervent pursuit of tenure is showing Thursday, April 20th at 8 pm (Film Block 7).

Jurors have selected Publish or Perish for several prizes on this year’s festival circuit including an impressive showing at the Beaufort Int’l Film Festival taking home Best Feature, Best Director and Best Actor.

While at the Crystal Palace Int’l FF in London, England they also won Best Feature.

