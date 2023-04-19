Submit a Tip
Check out ‘A Dreamers Search’ at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When a determined artist’s career is jeopardized, he leaves everything behind and journeys to a remote island in Alaska. He must fight against the rugged environment and battle his demons to find peace in solitude and create the art that will forever change his life.

In 1918, Rockwell Kent leaves New York City with his eight-year-old son and travels to the rugged wilderness of Alaska in search of inspiration.

Father and son’s connection blossoms as they embrace the wilderness experience together. Surrounded by the quiet magnificence of Fox Island, Kent creates the drawings and paintings that will catapult his career to national success and turn his dream into reality.

You can watch a ‘A Dreamers Search’ at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival!

Lean more about the Director and Filmmaker Eric Down and the film here!

