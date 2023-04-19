Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

9-year-old boy at risk of losing his emotional support pig due to city ordinance

The Grigoreva family has until the end of the month to figure out what to do with it’s son’s emotional support animal.
By Hailey Tucker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A boy in Kansas and his family have until the end of the month to figure out what to do with his emotional support animal, a pot-bellied pig, due to a complaint made anonymously to authorities.

The Newton Police Department said it received the complaint and notified the Grigoreva family of Newton’s animal ordinance.

However, the pig, named Ginger, is more than just a pet to 9-year-old Owen.

“I felt depressed, medicine was helping, but I still was depressed. It really made me sad. But, when we got Ginger, it made me much happier,” Owen told KWCH.

Now, Owen is at risk of losing Ginger due to the ordinance.

“It’d make me feel really sad because she’s kind of like a part of my family,” Owen said.

Jessica Grigoreva, Owen’s mother, was saddened to learn she would have to get rid of Ginger by the end of the month. She said she’s going to do everything she can to change the ordinance.

“I just decided that Owen’s come so far in regards to his anxiety and depression that I was going to have to find a way to fight it because I just couldn’t do that to my son and have his mental health go back,” Grigoreva said.

The next city commission meeting is on April 25. Grigoreva said she will be there, advocating for what makes her son happiest.

“He really struggled even with daily interactions, he didn’t really want to leave the house a whole lot,” Grigoreva said. “Ginger interacting with Owen really just brought him out of his depression and made him a whole different kid. I hope that people would do some research and understand that they’re really great animals.”

Owen said he’s hopeful he won’t lose his best friend.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new ridesharing app aims to save money for passengers and boost money for drivers
New ride-sharing app arrives in the Grand Strand, aims to save money for users
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of...
Five-car crash blocks lanes along Highway 701 in Conway area; 1 hurt

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
.
Grand Strand magician offers $3K to make stolen trailer filled with ‘special’ equipment reappear
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
Grand Strand magician’s stolen trailer located, ‘irreplaceable’ equipment still missing
No new taxes, number of improvements in proposed North Myrtle Beach budget
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists