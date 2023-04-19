Submit a Tip
1 out of 4 Americans live with polluted air, study says

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif. Californians breathe some of the nation's dirtiest air, according to a report card issued Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Millions of Americans put their health on the line every time they step outside.

That’s according to a new report out Wednesday from the American Lung Association that focuses on ozone and particle pollution.

It shows that about 1 in 4 Americans live with air pollution that can hurt their health and shorten their lives.

A disproportionate amount are people of color or residents of cities in the West, with Bakersfield, California, at or near the top of the three pollution categories: ozone, year-round and short-term particle pollution.

Ten of the 25 most ozone-polluted cities are in California. New York, Chicago and Hartford, Connecticut, were the only three on that list east of the Mississippi River.

Other cities out east affected by year-round or short-term particle pollution include the Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Detroit metro areas.

The Environmental Protection Agency says since 1970, emissions of outdoor air pollutants have fallen by 78% after President Richard Nixon signed the Clean Air Act.

The author of the report says there have been improvements with the Clean Air Act and that efforts like emission controls and people working from home have also helped.

Curious about the air quality where you live? Check out the latest State of the Air.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

